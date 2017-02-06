Funeral Home Utilizes Therapy Dog For Families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- The Nelson-Berna Funeral Home announced the newest employee that will help grieving families.

Gracie, the 2-year-old Golden Doodle, has gone through training and certification so she can better help those going through a tough time in their lives.

Scott Berna, the owner of the funeral home, said this all started after he did a little research and learned that other funeral homes were getting therapy dogs.

“It’s amazing the interaction that a dog has with a human that humans just seem to, you know it’s a natural calming effect to folks," Berna said.

Since her training, Gracie has already interacted with people during funerals.

Berna recalled the death of a father and how Gracie helped his two young sons.

“They saw her and they immediately gravitated to her," Berna said. "Started petting her. As a matter of fact one of them was laying all over her and you know kind of fell asleep in the floor with Gracie right there.”

Berna said even though Gracie has not been doing this long, she is able to accomplish things he may not be able to.

He explained Gracie is helping more people than those at the funeral home.

She and Berna visit the VA Veteran's Home in Fayetteville at times just to say hello.

Even though the funeral home does not plan on adding anymore therapy dogs at this time, Berna said it is possible that they may add others in the future.