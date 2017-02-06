Garrett’s Blog: Beaver Lake Nearly 17ft Lower Than 2016

Posted 5:27 pm, February 6, 2017, by , Updated at 05:55PM, February 6, 2017
Photo from Melissa Jones showing the exposed amphitheater at Monte Ne due to lower lake levels.

It’s been dry. Really dry. Beaver Lake is running 16.89ft lower than at this same time in 2016.

If you’re new to the area, Beaver Lake was created by flooding the valleys and the creation of a dam. The resort town of Monte Ne was flooded as was the amphitheater in 1966. When lake levels get low, part of the flooded area are dry parts of the town resurface

February 2017: This photo shows the exposed amphitheater at Monte Ne. Photo: Melissa Jones

The current level is 1,111ft which is the lowest since 2013.

2006 Photo showing the lake at one of it's lowest points about 10 years ago in 2006. Photo: Melissa Jones

It was lower back during the drought in 2006 when levels dipped down to 1100ft exposing about a quarter of the amphitheater.

Rainfall was below normal in 2016 and the trend has continued into 2017 with most of us currently 2-3″ below normal.

-Garrett

