Kids Make Valentines For Seniors In Prairie Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) -- Kids in Prairie Grove spent part of their Monday (Feb. 6) making Valentine's cards for seniors at the Prairie Grove Senior Center and a nursing home.

Cutting, gluing and sticking, these kids are thinking about someone else for Valentine's Day.

"We just want to help them and make them feel better," said Melinda Newman, who was busy creating handmade cards.

She's talking about residents at the prairie grove nursing home.

The holiday of love is days away and it has Kinley Ault excited to be helping those who can sometimes be forgotten.

"People don't really go there that much, so they don't get that many cards," Kinley Ault said. "So, that's why we're making cards."

Kinley's mother, Kara Ault, owns the Prairie Grove Town Center. She was the one behind the push to give folks in the nursing home a special Valentine card.

"A lot of them just don't have family left or things like that," Kara Ault said. "So, we thought that if we could do these, then that would maybe brighten their day a little bit, to get these delivered to them when they get their meal or out to their room."

Kinley said she's excited for her finished card to end up in the hand of someone who could use a little love.

"I hope that the senior center likes it," Kinley Ault said.

The cards will be delivered to the residents by the kids during the week of Valentine's Day.