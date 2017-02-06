Lady Antebellum To Perform At Walmart AMP With Kelsea Ballerini And Brett Young

ROGERS (KFSM) — Lady Antebellum will be heading to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion this summer.

Lady Antebellum will be taking the stage on Saturday, Aug. 5 alongside special guests Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young, according to an AMP press release. The performance will be part of Lady Antebellum’s international You Look Good world tour.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the event will range from $36-69.50, and they will go on sale on Friday (Feb. 10). Tickets can be purchased online, by calling 479-443-5600, or in person at the Walton Arts Center box office.

 

