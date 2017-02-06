× Police: Fayetteville Woman Fires At Husband After He Accuses Her Of Cheating

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville woman was arrested on Monday (Feb. 6) after she allegedly shot at her husband.

Denise Chandler, 48, is facing charges of aggravated assault on a family member and third degree domestic battery, according to a preliminary report.

Early Monday morning, officers were dispatched to a Prince William Drive home after a tenant reported that his landlord had fired a shot, the report states. The landlord, later identified as Chandler, allegedly got into an argument with her husband after he accused her of cheating on him.

The man told police that he confronted her and she became very upset and treid to kick him out of the home. Then she tried to hit him with her fists, but he blocked her and she fell to the ground.

The man said Chandler accused him of pushing her, and then said she was going to get her gun, the report states. The man said he believed her, so he headed outside to the backyard, which is when he heard a single shot.

Chandler told police that she had been in an argument with her husband, the report states. However, she asked for a lawyer after she was questioned about discharging the firearm.