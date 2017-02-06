× Tyson Foods Announces Record Performance

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Tyson Foods says its off to the best start in company history. The Springdale-based food company announced record performance early Monday (Feb. 6) morning.

“The year is off to the best start in company history with record earnings, record operating income and record cash flows, ” Tyson president and chief executive officer Tom Hayes said in a press release.

Tyson says its beef and pork segments are performing exceptionally well, leading the company to bump its annual earnings forecast to $4.90-$5.05 per share.

Hayes added, “We’re on a path toward what we expect to be our fifth straight year of record results.”

Tyson reported $9.182 million in total sales for the first quarter of its fiscal year, which covered Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. That’s a 2.4 percent increase over the same period a year ago.

Tyson reports operating income of $982 million in the quarter, up 26.5 percent year-over-year; a 28.6 percent increase in net operating income; as well as a 38 percent increase in earnings per share to a record $1.59.

MarketWatch reports Tyson’s stock is up 7 percent in premarket trading Monday.

You can read the company’s full investor report here.