Volunteer Models Needed For Sebastian County Humane Society Fundraiser Calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) -- The Sebastian County Humane Society is getting even more creative when it comes to raising funds. They're asking men, 21 years and older who would be interested in modeling with adoptable four legged friends, to help with the 2018 calendar.

The Director of the Sebastian County Humane Society came up with the idea after he saw other non profit organizations in the area have success selling similar calendars. Organizers said it's a unique way to raise money, but they hope it draws some needed attention to help more animals get adopted.

"We are very excited. It's going to be very unique, and I think it's going to draw a lot of needed attention," said Amber Neal with the Sebastian County Humane Society. "Anywhere we can get a little bit of presence is good for the shelter animals, and that's what it's all about."

For the 2018 calendar, they currently have around ten applicants signed up, but they want at least 15 men to participate. They're looking for men comfortable not wearing shirts and who love interacting with animals. "They don't need to have any experience modeling," said Neal.

Men interested in getting involved can contact the Sebastian County Humane Society:

According to Neal, they're still deciding how much the calendar will cost when it goes on sale.