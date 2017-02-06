× Washington County Man Pleads Guilty To Murder In Scottish Inn Stabbing

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A Washington County man pleaded guilty to first degree murder in connection to a stabbing death at the Scottish Inn in January 2016.

Hector Trejo, 18, pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the death of Eliazar Torres, 21, according to the Washington County prosecuting attorney Shane Kerr.

Kerr said Trejo will serve a sentence of 40 years, with 12 years and 8 months suspended. Trejo will have to serve at least 70 percent of his sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

Trejo also pleaded guilty to aggravated residential robbery, with 30 years of suspended imposition of sentence.

Trejo is not a United States citizen, so he will be subject to deportation upon his release, Kerr said.

Torres died from his injuries Jan. 13, 2016, after he was stabbed in the neck at the Scottish Inn in Springdale on Jan. 11, 2016. Eight men were arrested in connection to the investigation. Trejo, who was 17 at the time of the stabbing, was tried as an adult.