× Conway Police: Suspect In Amber Alert Apprehended And Child Found Safe

CONWAY (KFSM) — Police have found a suspect who was accused of kidnapping a Conway child at knife point on Tuesday morning (Feb. 7).

An Amber Alert was issued for a 1-year-old Jimmy Fernando Bonilla on Tuesday (Feb. 7), according to the Morgan Nick Amber Alert.

The suspect was identified as Yimi Antonia Navarro-Cruz, 23.

However, Conway Police tweeted that Navarro-Cruz had been apprehended and the child found unharmed shortly afterward.