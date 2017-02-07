Conway Police: Suspect In Amber Alert Apprehended And Child Found Safe

Posted 11:57 am, February 7, 2017, by , Updated at 12:03PM, February 7, 2017
amber-alert-child

CONWAY (KFSM) — Police have found a suspect who was accused of kidnapping a Conway child at knife point on Tuesday morning (Feb. 7).

An Amber Alert was issued for a 1-year-old Jimmy Fernando Bonilla on Tuesday (Feb. 7), according to the Morgan Nick Amber Alert.

The suspect was identified as Yimi Antonia Navarro-Cruz, 23. yimi-navarro-cruz

However, Conway Police tweeted that Navarro-Cruz had been apprehended and the child found unharmed shortly afterward.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s