Arkansas Names New Defensive Line Coach

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – For the second straight offseason, Arkansas dipped into the coaching pool of the AFC East to fill a vacant position.

Last season the Razorbacks hired Kurt Anderson away from the Buffalo Bills to fill the offensive line job and today Arkansas announced the hiring of John Scott Jr., who had spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets.

“With our transition to the 3-4 scheme, John was a candidate that I came across early in the process,” Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said. “After his interview and further research on his familiarity with the 3-4, he rose to the top and will be a great addition to our defensive staff.”

Scott was both the defensive quality control coach and the assistant defensive line coach during his time with the Jets. Scott also coached at Texas Tech, Georgia Southern, Missouri State, Norfolk State and Western Carolina.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of coach Bielema’s staff and begin working hand-in-hand with coach Paul Rhoads and the rest of the staff on making this a great defense,” Scott Jr. said. “I’ve been fortunate to have worked with Todd Bowles and Kacy Rodgers the last two years to enhance my knowledge and develop players in the 3-4 scheme. Over half of my coaching career has been teaching the 3-4 scheme and I’m excited to implement the knowledge I’ve learned in the pro and college ranks at Arkansas. I’m looking forward to being part of something great at the University of Arkansas and I’m excited to work with the defensive lineman and rest of the players.”

Scott is a 2000 graduate of Western Carolina where he was an All-Southern Conference selection at defensive end.