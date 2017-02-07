Bee Infestation Has Honey Dripping Down Walls Of Texas Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING, Texas — A Texas homeowner found herself in a sticky situation after calling for help with what she thought was going to be a simple roof repair.

When roofers came out to Latanja Levine's Houston-area house, they made a startling discovery, according to KIAH.

"They discovered there was a bee problem, told me that (they) couldn't do anything on the roof until something was done with the bees," Levine said.

Levine said professionals were able to remove much of the hive and close off the bees' access to the home, allowing the roofers to get back to work. But when Levine returned to her two-story house, she found honey dripping down the walls.

"It's coming in from the ceiling," she said. "I'm mopping it up, mopping ... the walls. It's all over the curtains here— just honey. (The curtains are) probably ruined."

KIAH video shows the sweet substance pouring down the walls in thin, straight lines and creating sticky puddles on the floor.

"You can see it's coming through cracks and crevices in the crown molding," Levine said.

Workers tried to find a way to remove the bees without killing them.

"Behind me is where they pulled out the bees, they smoked them out and put them directly into their colonies. There must've been 50,000 bees and they were swarming everywhere, but I asked them if they got the queen bee," Levine said. The answer was 'no.'

Until the queen bee is evicted, Levine may not have much luck getting her house back.

"I'd like any help with a solution," Levine said, "Because I don't know what to do."