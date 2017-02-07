× Bella Vista Man Facing Possession Of Child Pornography Charges

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A Bella Vista man was arrested Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 7) on charges of distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography, according to a report from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, 21-year-old Eris Alastair Morton’s probation officer located nude images on his cell phone that he believed to be of a female juvenile. The report states Morton is currently on probation for a sexual assault charge and is required to register as a level 2 sex offender.

The probation officer turned the investigation over to Benton County cyber crimes division where they were able to identify the female as a 15-year-old juvenile.

Morton is awaiting a bond hearing at the Benton County Detention Center. He will be arraigned in the Benton County Circuit Court, Division I on March 20 at 8 a.m.