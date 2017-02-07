× Bill Sent To Governor Proposing Switch To Productivity-Based Higher Education Funding Model

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A bill that would adopt a productivity-based funding model for institutes of higher education was sent to the governor’s desk on Tuesday (Feb. 7).

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is expected to sign the bill, which will switch the state’s funding model to be based on student progress rather than student enrollment, on Wednesday (Feb. 8), according to a press release.

The Arkansas Legislature passed House Bill 1209 on Monday (Feb. 6).

The bill states that separate guidelines will be formed for two- and four-year universities. Additionally it states that funds that are not allocated to higher education institutions because of productivity declines will be saved for the education department to use to address statewide needs in higher education.

It also states that the guidelines for funding will contain measures for effectiveness, affordability, and efficiency, and will be based on the following priorities: