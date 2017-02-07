× Fayetteville Man Facing Nine Breaking Or Entering Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was arrested on Tuesday (Feb. 7) for allegedly breaking or entering into several vehicles, according to Fayetteville police report.

Police responded to a call at 5:50 a.m. at the 1900 block of W. Capella Street regarding a vehicle breaking or entering. The caller described the suspect as a bi-racial male, 25-26 years old, wearing a brown jacket, dark pants and walking a dog.

The suspect was located near the 800 block of W. Diamond and identified as Derrick Wallace-McLard.

According to the police report, Wallace-McLard was in possession of property that he admitted to stealing from three different vehicles. Police received multiple breaking or entering and scooter thefts throughout the morning.

Wallace-McLard was charged with nine counts of breaking or entering, two counts of motor vehicle theft of property and one felony count of theft of property.