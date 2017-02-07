Fort Smith Artist Overcomes Obstacles Associated With Disability Through Art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)—Ryan Starkey has achieved one of the greatest accomplishments, having his work displayed in the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. He also lives with a disability that comes with new challenges each day.

“[Art] helps me get a lot of the frustrations and/or excitement,” he said.

For Starkey, art and music are an outlet to vent, cope, relax and have fun.

“I really love creating,” he said.

It started as a hobby, but his talents are taking him far. One of his paintings he calls ‘Help is a Far Cry,’ hung in the Smithsonian for several months after winning an award recognizing the work of artists living with a disability. It’s an illustration of his daily struggles that go beyond using a walker.

“Sometimes I have to get around by crawling on the ground, so that was sort of that embodiment,” Starkey said.

Through this piece of work comes wisdom.

“If you're waiting for help all your life, you're going to be continuously waiting, and so why not help yourself,” he said.

Starkey was born with a disability. His condition has similarities to Cerebral Palsy and Parkinson’s Disease, but doctors don’t have a solid diagnosis.

“I deal with challenge on a daily basis on pretty much an hourly basis of different sets of circumstances,” Starkey said.

Right now he is the subject of a documentary. He’s hoping to share his story, his artwork and break a stigma that often comes with being handicapped.

“I want to bring awareness to people who are different, but I also want to make a career out of this,” Starkey said. “It's what I want to do.”

He also enjoys acting and theater. You can look at more of his work here.