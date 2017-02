FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Police Department is celebrating an officer who took the time to play basketball with students this week.

The department posted pictures to Facebook on Monday (Feb. 6).

The Facebook post had 87 shares and 434 likes. The post read:

“Hats off to Officer Dylan Gray for taking a few moments today to invest in the students at Belle Point School with a little ‘hoop therapy!'”