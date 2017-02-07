× Garrett’s Blog: Recent Rain, Drought, & Current Burn Bans

In Arkansas, there are a handful of Burn Bans in N Central Arkansas but none in NW Arkansas as of the 2pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Link to Arkansas Burn Bans

In Oklahoma, Sequoyah & LeFlore are both under burn bans until further notice.

Link to Oklahoma Burn Bans

Last night’s rain totals were confined to the eastern part of our area with Waldron picking up around 1″ of rain and much more falling in Newton Co where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect.

Unfortunately the rain didn’t affect the areas in the extreme drought conditions across the River Valley.

The next chance for rain arrives late this weekend but might also be limited and not as widespread.

-Garrett