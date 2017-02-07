Gravette Starts Repairing Roads Damaged From Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAVETTE (KFSM) -- More than a year after flood waters ravaged parts of Arkansas, some county roads that were heavily damaged in the Gravette area after finally getting the attention they so badly needed.

Benton County was hit hard by rising flood waters in December 2015, which washed out local gravel roads and culverts.

Gravette Mayor Kurt Maddox said the city has been working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency since the early part of 2016 to clean up the damage left behind.

"We started receiving funds a couple of months ago and now the work started about a week ago," Maddox said. "So, we're in full force right now getting everything repaired back to the way it should be."

The city waited on approval from FEMA before they started any repair work themselves, which street superintendent Timothy DeWitt said was the cause of the delay.

"Anything you did before FEMA got here wouldn't be paid for. That kind of ties your hands on getting the work done," DeWitt said. "It's been a long process."

Much of the work has consisted of installing culverts and laying down gravel, with the occasional bridge repair.

The project is split into two phases, based on FEMA funding. Phase one is the smaller of the two, with the money being prepaid to the city, according to Maddox.

FEMA will reimburse the city of Gravette when phase two is completed in the next several months, according to JD Mcnelly of JD's Dirtwork in Gravette. Mcnelly was contracted to perform the work.

"The small project, in another week, we ought to be done with it," Mcnelly said. "We'll start the other one in a couple of weeks, and it will take a couple of months or more."

Maddox said he understands the frustraition with how slow the process of getting the roads back into shape has been.

"There's a lot of red tape sometimes in government, but now FEMA's come through and we're working on it and getting it done," Maddox said. "We'll get it done as quickly as we possibly can."