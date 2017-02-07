× Hot Shooting Vanderbilt Routs Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Just three days after losing at the worst team in the SEC, Arkansas was blown out at home by Vanderbilt which pushes the hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament even farther into the basement.

Vanderbilt hit 10 3-pointer field goals in the first half while Arkansas shot just 25 percent during that same span as the Commodores coasted to a 72-59 win inside Bud Walton Arena. The Commodores finished the game 12-of-23 from long distance.

Arkansas, needing to rack up wins over the final eight games, watched Vanderbilt reel off a 19-0 run to open up a 25-4 lead and the game was never in question from that point. The Razorbacks got a 13-3 run late in the game to pull within 69-57 but got no closer.

The Razorbacks struggled to get defensive stops for the second straight game as both Missouri and Vanderbilt shot better than 55 percent in the first half.

Dusty Hannahs led the Razorbacks with 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting but Moses Kingsley was the only other Razorback to reach double figures with 11. Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon combined for 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting.