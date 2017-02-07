× Man Accused Of Killing Former Family Member Determined Competent To Stand Trial

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A man who reportedly killed his former father-in-law and then shot himself twice in the head has been found fit to stand trial.

Michael Ray Underwood, 47, is facing a capital murder charge in connection with the death of Michale Schook, 63. Schook was shot and killed at his home on South 70th Street.

In 2014, those of the Sebastian County Circuit Court issued an order for Underwood to be evaluated by a physiologist at the Department of Human Services to see if he was competent to stand trial. At the time, he was found to have a major brain disorder to due shooting himself in the head.

About one year later, it was determined that he was not competent to stand trial, and he was ordered to receive outpatient restoration treatment while living at a nursing home in Spiro.

During November 2016, reports surfaced that Underwood may have been exaggerating his brain injury to avoid prosecution.

Another psychologist determined at the end of January 2017 that Underwood is competent to stand trial, as he is able to understand the homicide charge he is facing and can communicate with his attorney.

Underwood is set to appear in court May 31.