NWA Refugee Organization Works To Get Family In the U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- President Trump's controversial travel ban is heading to court.

A federal appellate court in California will hear the case for and against the ban, which the President said is necessary.

This all comes after a federal judge temporarily suspended the ban last week. The government wants to restore the order, which stops refugees and citizens from seven countries from entering the U.S.

The temporary restraining order is providing Canopy of Northwest Arkansas time to get scheduled refugee families across the border and into their new homes.

The refugee rescue organization had one family booked to fly into XNA before President Trump signed the executive order for a temporary travel ban. They were working with 40 other people.

As of now, one family is scheduled to land next week. Even though this is good news for the organization, they know it is only temporary and can change in an instant.

"Obviously its a really fluid situation and I'm still kind of nervous like I don't really know," resettlement director Emily Cranelinn said. "On the one hand I want to be excited and I want to be moving full steam ahead to get everything ready for them, but on the other hand everything right now hinges on this court decision to day so."