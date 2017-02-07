Ordinance Could Ban Smoking Outside While At A Fort Smith Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A proposed ordinance could ban smoking and smokeless tobacco from Fort Smith city parks.

The ordinance was put together after Fort Smith Parks Director Doug Reinert said he received many complaints of cigarette butts located on playgrounds and ash stains on city equipment.

"It can tend to be controversial and it's not. What the conversation is about, it's about leading by example and promoting health and protecting our children and citizens of Fort Smith," Reinert said.

The proposed ordinance will go before the Parks Commission on Wednesday (Feb. 8) night. If recommended, the proposed ordinance will go before the Fort Smith City Directors for approval.