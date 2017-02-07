Residents Upset About Possible Rezoning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM)-- Many Bentonville residents are upset after the city planning commission voted to recommend rezoning the property west of Northeast J Street and Northeast Chapel Hill Drive.

The rezoning would be changed from agricultural to planned residential development.

Marcie Bayles lives in Chapel Hill and said she likes the idea of growth in the community, but does not think the proposed plan for that property is the right fit.

The RoddeyGraham Development Group's plan includes 31 single family units and 32 townhome units.

Their plan also includes 5.05 acres of the 13.49 will be for open space.

Anne Barland also lives in Chapel Hill and said one of her concerns were about local property values.

“We’ve lived here for five years, we bought this property for a reason," Barland said. "We thought the equity would remain up in order to sell our house. With the property going in next door, we’re really afraid as homeowners that our equity in our homes will plummet.”

She continued to say she also worries that the townhomes in the proposed plan will become rental properties.

Barland said she did not want rentals to draw groups of people to the area that could pose as a threat to their children.

She explained she has had some issues with people venturing into their neighborhood and causing problems.

Bayles said she worries about the turnover in that neighborhood.

“We getting to know neighbors and having it be a family and friendly feel. Typically, with multi-unit dwellings, you get a lot of turnover. You get a lot of people that aren’t owning.”

She said she would like to the area to be a single family residential area.

Many others like Bayles and Barland voiced their opinions to the commission in Tuesday night's meeting.

They said they worried about the size of the roads and the traffic that would come to the neighborhood.

After a public hearing, the commission discussed the plans.

Beau Thompson said the city was in need of more townhome housing.

Despite the opposition from Allencroft and Chapel Hill residents, the commission voted six to one in favor of recommending the rezoning.

Thompson said the city council will now take their recommendation into consideration and decide whether or not to approve it.