U.S. News Ranks Fayetteville As Fifth Best City To Live In USA

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Once again Fayetteville has been named as one of the top five best places to live in America by U.S. News and World Report.

Fayetteville was ranked as the fifth best city to live in the 2017 U.S. News Best Places To Live Ranking, which was released on Tuesday (Feb. 7). Fayetteville came in behind Austin, Texas; Denver, Colorado; San Jose, California and Washington, D.C.

U.S. News ranked the cities on affordability, job prospects and quality of life. They also factored in a public survey, U.S. Census Bureau data, and rankings of the best high schools and hospitals.

“I’m thrilled that once again, Fayetteville and the Northwest Arkansas region are listed as one of the top five places to live in the United States,” said Mayor Lioneld Jordan. “People are attracted to our quality of life, access to outdoor activities, parks, trails, education, cultural arts and welcoming spirit. Combine Fayetteville’s increased placemaking initiatives to our competitive edge, low unemployment, and entrepreneurial drive – we’re becoming recognized as the Startup City of the South.”

