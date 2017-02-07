Valentine’s Day Fundraiser Raises Money For Stepping Stone School In Alma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALMA (KFSM) -- A local fundraiser will help you find the perfect Valentine's Day gift all while raising money for a school in the area.

Alma's Stepping Stone school will be hosting its annual Valentine's Day fundraiser, where all the money raised goes straight back into buying supplies for school classrooms. The school was organized back in 1972 and it provides services for nearly 300 children with developmental delays and disabilities.

Organizers have set up a gift shop filled with all things Valentine's Day. There are pre-made gift bags, stuffed animals, candy, and balloons that are perfect for men, women, and children of all ages. Their goal is to make Valentine's Day affordable for everyone while raising funds for their classrooms.

Prices vary with all the items, and they range in price from $6-20.

"It's a great way to not only raise funds but also to be out in the community," said Mariann McCause, service coordinator. "It gives people the opportunity to come in and see what we do and how we help the children."

The fundraiser will run through Valentine's Day on Feb. 14. Stepping Stone is located off Highway 64 East, and their doors are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"It's our biggest fundraiser and we just get anything we need like supplies for the classroom," said McCause.

Organizers will also deliver your gifts for you to any school or residence in the River Valley. The deliveries will be made to Fort Smith, Van Buren, Alma, Mountainburg, Dyer, Kibler and Mulberry.