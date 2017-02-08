ACLU Calls New Abortion Law Unconstitutional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM)-- The Arkansas American Civil Liberties Union said they will fight a law recently signed by Governor Asa Hutchinson concerning abortions.

The law is called the Arkansas Unborn Child Protection From Dismemberment Abortion Act.

It allows a husband to sue a doctor performing an abortion on the husband's wife in order to stop the procedure.

Rita Sklar, the executive director of ACLU Arkansas, called the law unconstitutional.

She said it prohibits the safest form of abortion, dismemberment abortion, in the second trimester.

The law does not have an exemption for spousal rape.

Sklar said the legislators should not be legislating what a woman does with her body.

"Doctors are the best people to know what is in the best interest of a woman’s health and if we care about women and women’s health then we should leave it to the medical community," Sklar said. "Politicians should not be practicing medicine, they should be legislating."

She explained they are currently preparing litigation to fight the law in federal court.

The law will not go into effect until 90 days after the end of the session.

Sklar said until that time, they are planning their fight.