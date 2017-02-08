“Blind Date With A Book” Hosted At Van Buren Public Library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Those at the Van Buren Public Library are hosting a Valentines-themed event that is similar to blind dating, but rather than going on a date with a potential partner, those who participate will go home with a "blind book".

The Van Buren Public Library has a display of wrapped books. The wrapping covers the titles and summary on the back cover so they aren't visible. The book the reader chooses is a mystery until they unwrap the book.

The idea behind the event is similar to blind dating. They're calling it "Blind Date With a Book."

Throughout the month of February, in both the adult and children's sections, novels from several sections of the library— including, mystery, westerns and romance— will be wrapped and displayed as part of the event.

"We're trying to get people out of their comfort zone of reading the same author," said Eva Klein, library assistant. "This way if they read something different they might like what they're reading from a different author."

The library has been doing this for the past three years, and workers said each year it gets more popular with the community. Klein added," It shows us that people are interested in reading and they like this because its different."

While checking out before leaving, workers ask that books are checked out at the front desk rather than the self check out counter.

"When you do the self check out, you can see the title and we want you to be surprised when you get home," Klein said.

Inside each wrapped book is a piece of paper where folks can rate their book. It's similar to rating a blind date.

When books are returned, readers will be entered for a drawing at the end of the month. The winner will receive a mystery surprise.