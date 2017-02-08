× Booneville School District Hires Exterminator To Rid Elementary Classroom Of Bed Bugs

BOONEVILLE (KFSM) — The Booneville School District will hire an exterminator to take care of a bed bug problem in an elementary school classroom, which was discovered last week.

Booneville schools superintendent John Parrish said that four or five bed bugs were found inside a classroom and a hallway in the elementary school.

The exterminator will head to the classroom on Friday (Feb. 10) at 4 p.m., Parrish said.

Parrish said originally the school was planning to deal with the problem in-house after they were notified of the problem last week. He said the district purchased 81 fumigators and were planning on cleaning the building on Friday. If the problem wasn’t fixed, they would hire an exterminator.

However, after receiving several phone calls, the district decided to hire an exterminator.

Parrish said no official notification had been sent to parents as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 8).

The Health Department has been contacted about the issue.