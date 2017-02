× Rogers Church Installs Food Pantry For Those In Need

ROGERS (KFSM) — First United Methodist Church of Rogers has installed a Little Free Pantry to serve their downtown neighbors.

The pantry is on church property at 4th Street between Elm and Poplar.

It will be available 24/7 stocked with food and personal items for those in need.

The church will dedicate the pantry at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday (Feb. 12).

For more information, call Tami Hinojosa at (479) 631-7997.