City Ordinance Causes Organizer To Cancel Valentine’s Day Dance

HENRYETTA (KFSM) — The organizer of a Valentine’s Day dance in Henryetta, Oklahoma decided to cancel the event when she learned that a city ordinance bars dancing within 500 feet of a church, according to our affiliate KFOR-TV.

The dance was to be held Saturday at Rose Labon’s Marketplace. Then organizer Robbie Kinney learned of the ordinance.

The venue is about 300 feet from the Henryetta Church of Christ.

The town’s mayor called the ordinance “antiquated.” The police chief said the ordinance hasn’t been enforced and it was unlikely that it would be this time.

Kinney decided to cancel the event, mostly due to the fact her husband is the city’s attorney.

“Laws are laws, and we’re going to abide by them. We can’t pick and choose what laws we uphold,” Kinney said.