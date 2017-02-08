Convicted Felon From Fort Smith Found Guilty In Federal Court

Posted 5:07 pm, February 8, 2017, by , Updated at 05:59PM, February 8, 2017
michael-butler

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A convicted felon will spend nearly six years in prison after being sentenced in federal court, according to the U.S. District Court in Fort Smith.

Michael Butler, 37, of Fort Smith was sentenced Tuesday (Feb. 7) to 63 months in federal prison, and three years of supervised release for one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a news release states.

During April 2016, Butler was confronted by police as he got out of a truck and reached for the back of his waistband. Officers took a loaded .22 caliber revolver from Butler’s waistband, the release states.

The release also states that once in custody, he confessed to possessing the gun. He plead guilty during June 2016.

