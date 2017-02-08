Convicted Level 2 Sex Offender Accused Of Child Pornography Charge

Posted 5:35 pm, February 8, 2017, by
erik-morton

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A convicted sex offender is behind bars again after naked photos of a young girl were reportedly found on his phone.

Erik Alastair Morton, 21, was arrested Tuesday  (Feb. 7) on suspicion of felony distributing, possession or viewing child pornography after his probation officer reportedly found images of a naked 15-year-old girl on his phone.

Morton is a convicted, level 2 sex offender and is required to see a probation officer.

He was being held Wednesday (Feb. 8) in the Benton County Jail without bond.

 

