“Dripping,” A Dangerous Trend With E-Cigs

Posted 10:45 am, February 8, 2017, by

HEALTHWATCH - A dangerous new trend has emerged when it comes to youth using e-cigarettes. It’s called dripping.

A new study shows one in four high schoolers who use e-cigarettes have experimented with “dripping.” It involves dropping e-cigarette liquid directly onto the hot coils of the device to produce thicker, more favorable smoke. Experts are concerned because “dropping” could expose users to increased levels of toxins and carcinogens created when the liquid in e-cigs are vaporized at high temperatures.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System

