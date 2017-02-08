E-Cigs Can Be Gateway To Future Tobacco Use

HEALTHWATCH - More studies are coming out and showing the dangers of e-cigarettes when used by adolescents.

The latest research on the subject – published in the Journal Pediatrics – says e-cigarette use by teens during 2014 was on the rise, and claims e-cigarettes can serve as a gateway for future tobacco use. The study showed teens using flavored versions like “gummy bear” and “bubble gum” were less likely to see tobacco smoking as dangerous, and therefore were more likely to take up cigarette smoking. Researchers worry not enough is known about the long term effects of e-cig vapor.

1 Comment

  • Jim Bielefeldt

    Yet another lie propagated by the media. The so called study conflates past use with future use and since some e-cig users used tobacco cigarettes in the past, came to the conclusion they will likely do it in the future. Thats crystal ball territory.

