Expert Explains: Protecting Your Home From Bed Bugs

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- For those with children in the Booneville School District, many may be wondering what to do next if they suspect their home is infested with bed bugs.

The pests can hide in even the smallest places and bed bugs have become more common in the state of Arkansas in recent years. Exterminators said many cases are due to recent travel.

"[Bed bugs] are hitchhikers," Terminator Termite & Pest owner, Doug Grimm said. "So, anywhere where people are staying for prolonged periods of time or people congregating in large numbers, that's where you'll find bed bugs."

The pests start out with just a few bugs.

"Bed bugs are visible to the naked eye," Grimm said. "If you've got one or two bugs, they're really good at hiding, so it's gonna be awhile before you actually know that you have an infestation."

Treating bed bugs is not a do-it-yourself project. Once a building or home is infested, the extermination process could cost you more than $500.

"Bed bugs will not go away on their own," Grimm said. "Some of the over the counter stuff you see doesn't work effectively. You have to eradicate every single male and female bed bug before you have it under control."

One of the most common misconceptions is that having bed bugs is hygiene-related. Exterminators said that's not the case.

"Any one of us can get bed bugs," Grimm said. "Don't be embarrassed, just make sure you get the problem taken care of as soon as possible."

In the Booneville School District case, getting back to normal might take awhile.

"In a school setting, it's a lot more difficult," Grimm said. "We'd have to do it after hours. It's just an exhaustive process; you have to get every crack and crevice where bed bugs hide."

While bed bugs do bite, they do not carry or transmit disease. Exterminators said some people react to those bites, while others show no symptoms.