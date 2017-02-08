× Garrett’s Blog: Cold Slowly Arriving; Won’t Last

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon are as much as 30º higher in Russellville and Clarksville compared to the bitterly cold winds in Bentonville with temperatures in the low 40s and wind chill values in the 30s.

The high temperature for the day has already been reached in NW Arkansas earlier this morning with 50s. Falling temperatures will continue into the evening and overnight.

Thursday Morning: We’ll wake up to clear skies but freezing conditions across the area.

There’s not much of an end to the back-and-forth temperature ride. Expect colder weather on Thursday with record highs on Saturday followed by colder temperatures on Monday & Tuesday.

-Garrett