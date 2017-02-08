Governor Signs Higher Education Bill Into Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Governor Asa Hutchison signed the higher education productivity funding formula into law Wednesday (Feb. 8).

This new law means that student success and program completion will be increased in the funding formula instead of being largely based on student enrollment.

Northwest Arkansas Community College Vice President for Learning and Chief Academic Officer Ricky Tompkins said they already look at accountability and data and thinks this is good for NWACC and the state.

“We want to make sure what we are doing is helping our students succeed. This is just another way from a statewide perspective to look at those same things. The infuses is on retention of students, making sure they meet certain measurements and then graduate,” Tompkins said.

NWACC is the largest two-year college in Arkansas and Tompkins said this means they are going to have the ability to be able to serve more students.

“It's really looking at ways that all institutions in Arkansas are going to have to focus on how we can get students through quicker in a way that they are picking up those skills and abilities to be able to be productive in the workforce and to help them get there,” he said.

In a press conference the governor said that this bill was one of his priorities this session.

“It's an important objective to increase degree and certificate attainment from 40 percent level up to 60 percent by 2025. In order to accomplish that we have to get higher education funding right,” Hutchison said.

Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz with the University of Arkansas released a statement in support of this bill:

“Getting higher education funding right is vital to the public institutions across the state of Arkansas. We are appreciative of the great amount of research, planning and work that went into the development of a re-calibrated funding formula, which importantly emphasizes successful student outcomes, a priority at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Support from the state is critical to our ability to create a high-caliber educational experience for students and I applaud Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s leadership in prioritizing higher education through his master plan.”