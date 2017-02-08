How Parents Can Keep Kids Cholesterol Levels Healthy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The month of February is American Heart Month, but it isn't just for adults.

A pediatrician at Northwest Arkansas Pediatrics said kids can also have cholesterol problems and healthy heart habits should starts as soon as a baby is born.

"Because it's all about diet and a healthy lifestyle. Really focusing on healthy foods, so avoiding processed food a lot of fruits and vegetables,” Dr. Stacy Furlow said.

Furlow said that healthy eating, at least nine hours of sleep and an hour of outside play are the three rules parents should follow to maintain their child's heart health.

She said limiting the amount of time kids spend playing video games and on smart phones plays a big role in their heart health.

"You just have to put limits on it. You have to parent your kids intentionally and you have to pay attention to these things and so my kids are not allowed to play their Xbox unless they’ve had an hour of outside play,” Furlow said. "Too much time on video games not only cuts down on outside exercise, but it also affects their sleeping abilities even when the devices are powered off."

Pediatricians also recommend scheduling routine check-ups if high cholesterol or diabetes runs in your family.