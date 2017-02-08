× Man Sentenced To More Than 10 Years In Prison For Meth Distribution In Arkansas And Missouri

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A man has been sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine in Missouri and Arkansas, according to the U.S. District Court in Fort Smith.

Kenneth Goff, 45, of Kansas City, Mo., was sentenced Wednesday (Feb. 8) in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith.

Goff was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release as a result of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, a news release states.

According to the release, the conviction stems from a matter that happened during December 2015 when Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Fayetteville investigated a drug trafficking organization operating near Harrison, Ark.

As the investigation continued, Goff was found to be involved with distributing meth in Branson, Mo. and surrounding areas, the release also states.

He plead guilty to the crime during August 2016.

Assistant Special Agent of the DEA Little Rock District, Matthew Barden, stated:

“The lengthy sentencing of this individual is a message to criminals that we take methamphetamine trafficking very seriously in the Western District of Arkansas. The DEA will continue working with our law enforcement partners and pursue those who threaten our communities with the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal and dangerous drugs.”