Lady Pirate Basketball Thriving Under Alan Barton

GREENLAND (KFSM) - Coach Alan Barton has established a clear identity for the Greenland girls basketball program. "There are four things we talk about every time we leave this court: play Lady Pirate basketball, play awesome great defense, make shots we know we can and play till you can't play no more."

Not that long ago, Greenland won three state titles in four seasons (2012-13, 2015). After an 18-5 start in the new 4A/3A super conference, these Lady Pirates are similar to those teams that went all the way.

"Grit, you know, habits and routines. Every day we come and do the same thing," Coach Alan Barton said.

"We act as a family. Every year I've been on a team we've always been a tight family and play together," senior McKayla Redmond said. Redmond, along with the four other starters are all seniors. The group of five has played together since turning twelve years old.

"They've been a part of the success of our program. They used to be the dummies and used to be the other team's scout team, so now they're the girls that are running the show," said Barton.

"I feel like we're all really strong together, and we all have been with each other for so long that we know each other really well," senior Lizzie Boone added.

Saphire Osburn and her fellow seniors were part of the 2015 state championship run. "I think that we're actually starting to play as a team and I think that we got a good chance if we keep playing like that."

The Lady Pirates have already locked up the top seed in the district tournament.