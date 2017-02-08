Local Home Care Provider Surprises Senior Citizen With Valentine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- During the week before Valentine's Day, local caregivers from Visiting Angels, the nation's largest in-home senior care provider, will surprise seniors in the area with flowers.

The Visiting Angels are calling them "Blossoms of Love," because it's been proven that flowers can change moods. This holiday is often considered the most depressing time of year, especially for seniors who are widowed or living alone.

Research by Rutgers University shows that 81 percent of seniors in the study said their depression faded away after getting flowers. Many felt motivated to be more social, and nearly three out of four performed higher on memory tasks.

Local Visiting Angels decided to take on this challenge of lifting the spirits of senior citizens in our area.

Juanita Manley, also known as Jo, lives in Fort Smith and says Valentine's Day was never a big deal, because it's so close to her birthday. In just a few days, she'll celebrate her 89th birthday. However, that also means it's another year without her husband Jim.

When caregivers showed up at her doorstep with flowers, chocolate, and a card, Manley said she was almost overwhelmed with excitement.

Manley said she loves to go to Sonic, so when she found a Sonic gift card in her Valentine goodies, her day was made.

"It's one of my favorite places," Manley said.

The local Visiting Angels will surprise a few more seniors throughout the area between now and Valentine's Day.