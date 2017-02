LEFLORE COUNTY(KFSM) – The Oklahoma Forestry Service battled a large fire Wednesday (Feb. 8) night in LeFlore County, according to a post on the LeFlore County Emergency Management Facebook page.

The fire was located at the base of Sugar Loaf Mountain near the Gilmore community, according to the post. The forestry service used both ground and air crews to fight the flames.

The Monroe Fire Department and Poteau Fire Department assisted the forestry service, according to this Facebook post.