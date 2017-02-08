× Stigler Public Schools Temporarily Close As Result Of Flu

STIGLER (KFSM) — Stigler Public Schools will be closed Thursday (Feb. 9) and Friday (Feb. 10) due to the flu, according to school officials.

Stigler Head Start centers will also be closed.

School officials said 17 percent of the school district has the flu.

Another school in Oklahoma has also been closed due to the flu. The Cameron School District shut its doors this week and will re-open on Monday (Feb.13).

“It started a little bit toward the end of last week.Some of the kids started coughing and stuff. We had kids missing and a lot of kids gone,” said Cameron Sophomore Wendy Fernandez.

The Oklahoma Health Department reports nearly 600 hospitalizations this flu season. The Center For Disease Control lists Oklahoma as a high risk state for cases of the flu.

Counties such as Washington, Sebastian and Crawford are listed in Arkansas as counties with the highest reported cases of the flu in our area. Arkansas though, is only listed as a moderate risk for the flu.