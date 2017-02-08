× Tyson Stocks Take A Tumble After Receiving Subpoena From Federal Authorities

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Hours after announcing a record performance, news that the company received a subpoena brought the stocks down by more than three percent on Monday (Feb. 6).

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sent Tyson a subpoena on Jan. 20, 2017 in connection to an investigation into the company, according to a Tyson report.

The company said in the report that the investigation is likely based upon the broiler chicken antitrust litigation that alleges the company conspired with rival companies to fix chicken prices.

A Tyson report stated that the company is cooperating with the investigation.