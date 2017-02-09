× Fire Weather Watch In Effect Friday; Burning Banned

The National Weather Service has all of NW Arkansas and the River Valley under a Fire Weather Watch for Friday.

Winds will be breezy out of the southwest gusting to over 30mph with low relative humidity from 30-40%.

The lack of rainfall and dry/dead vegetation will lead to high fire danger on both Friday and Saturday.

Humidity is expected to increase on Sunday with the passage of a weak front and low rain chances.

The strongest winds on Friday will occur from Noon-5pm with frequent gusts near 35-40mph.

Strong winds and record breaking temperatures are expected on Saturday.

-Garrett