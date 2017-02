× Five Counties Issue Burn Bans

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Five counties in Northwest Arkansas have issued burn bans as of Thursday (Feb. 9).

Washington, Madison, Franklin, Crawford and Johnson Counties are all under burn bans.

Burning is prohibited in the affected counties. However, there are a few prescribed fires that the Arkansas Forestry Commission will be monitoring, which can be found here.

The forestry commission lists a high wildfire danger for most of the viewing area.