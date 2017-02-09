Locals React To US Appeals Court Ruling Against Travel Ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Following the federal appeals court ruling to continue blocking President Trump's travel ban, many people are speaking out.

"I think this is a reminder for everyone that the constitution is not above anyone, especially the President," Humberto Marquez, an organizer with Arkansas United Community Coalition West Arkansas said.

While those like Marquez work to raise awareness locally against the immigration ban, there are others who believe it should be in place.

"So, until another attack happens, we should allow these individuals to flow into our country?" Sam Harris said. "The whole reason for the travel ban was to bide our time until we could improve our vetting process."

"I guess we just swing the doors wide open for anybody to come on down to America," Cristal Reason said. "What a shame! Trump want to protect Americans!"

Supporters of the court's decision said this is the reason our country has three branches of government.

"[It's] a check to ensure that there's a balance between the court and the Executive Branch to ensure that those that are seeking refuge from horrific conditions are able to turn to America to be here," Marquez said.

"I think it's very important that we see the broader picture, as well as the personal picture of our friends an neighbors," protest organizer Amelia Baldwin said. "We have a constitution that's pretty strong and we need to pay attention to it."

Marquez said while the travel ban will not go into effect, immigrants and refugees are still fearing what the future holds.

"There's the possibility of anything," Marquez said. "Anything can happen now. I feel like our community, the refugee community, the immigrant community have a lot of fear within themselves.

On Twitter, President Trump vowed to continue the legal battle saying, "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE."