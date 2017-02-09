× Police: Fayetteville City Worker Finds Body In Construction Site

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A man’s body was found in a construction site in Fayetteville on Thursday morning (Feb. 9), according to Sgt. Craig Stout, Fayetteville Police Department public information officer.

A city worker found the body of a man in a construction area near the Spring Street and Block Avenue intersection early Thursday morning, Stout said. The construction site was for a business.

Stout said the death appears to be an accident, but it is being investigated.

Police are unsure how long ago the man died, but the body appeared to have been in that location for several hours.