Proposed Bill Limiting Food Stamps To 'Healthy Foods' Dismissed

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — A bill that would limit the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to foods that have “sufficient nutritional value” was dismissed on Thursday (Feb. 9).

The bill passed the Arkansas House of Representatives on Jan. 30, but failed to make it through the Senate.

House Bill 1035, which called for creating the Arkansas Healthy Food Improvement Act, would ban people from using SNAP benefits from buying junk food.

The bill was proposed because the General Assembly found over-consumption of excessively sugary foods and beverages increases the risk of obesity and other diseases and people living in poverty are more likely to consume nutrient-poor food.

The bill mandated that the Department of Human Services identify specific foods and beverages that have sufficient nutritional value to qualify for SNAP.