× Starbucks Considering Dickson Street Location

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The largest coffee chain in the world is looking to make its way to Dickson Street.

Starbucks has inquired with building owners at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church about opening a store on the southwest corner of Dickson Street and College Avenue.

Rector Lowell Grisham said the company reached out to them several months ago about being interested in the location. He said Starbucks offered to lease the property for more than what they are currently receiving.

“We said you can look into the feasibility, but we’ve made no commitments about leasing and they’ve made no offers so they are in an exploratory stage,” Grisham said.

Grisham said they do not know if Starbucks will make an offer. He said the current tenant, Dead Swanky Salon, is leasing on a month-to-month basis and is aware of the situation.